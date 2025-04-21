WBCPCR team visits hosp to check on child injured in crude bomb blast

Malda: A three-member delegation, led by Chairperson Tulika Das of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR), visited Malda Medical College and Hospital on Thursday to check on a child injured in a crude bomb blast. The child, Arfaj Sk, aged 7, suffered leg injuries but is now in stable condition.

The delegation also visited the incident site at Dinu Tola village under the Kaliachak Police Station. Chairperson Das expressed deep concern over the incident, stating: “The matter is of concern as children got hurt from a bomb blast near their house. The police are looking into the matter.”

According to local sources, six minor boys entered an abandoned house belonging to Farman Sk while searching for a lost cricket ball on Thursday. They found ball-like objects inside the premises and when one child threw a piece, it exploded. Locals rushed to the scene after hearing the blast and rescued the injured child. The house had reportedly been deserted following a family dispute. The police, led by the Additional SP, immediately cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. The origin of the explosive remains uncertain.