WBCHSE warns against misuse of its name

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has raised concern over certain organisations and associations hosting programmes using the Council’s name without its official involvement. The Council has urged stakeholders to verify the Council’s association before participating in such events.

The WBCHSE clarified that it is currently conducting various orientation and training programmes directly—meant for heads of institutions, subject teachers and students—without involving any third-party institutions, organisations, or associations.

Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of the Council, said several complaints have been received in this regard. “No organisation has approached us for permission to hold such programmes. We have not granted approval to any of them. Any orientation or training programme conducted by the Council is entirely free of cost and no money is to be collected from participants,” he stated. Council sources said that around 10 to 15 such complaints have been received. One instance involved a headmasters’ organisation that held a training session on July 12 in association with a private engineering college, using the Council’s name without authorisation.

The Council highlighted that nearly 25 per cent of its budget is spent on conducting orientation programmes.

It clarified that it has not been associated with any such organisation, except for a few officially sanctioned events—such as those held in collaboration with Jadavpur University.