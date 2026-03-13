WBCHSE urges parents to let students choose subjects independently

Kolkata: Partha Karmakar, president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), on Thursday advised guardians not to pressure their wards into choosing subjects of the parents’ preference and instead allow them to opt for subjects that match their own interests.

“A section of parents are still unable to overcome the habit of pushing their wards to take up subjects of their own choice, ignoring the students’ areas of interest. This tendency should be shunned and students should be allowed to choose subjects according to their interests. This will help them build a good career in the future,” Karmakar said during an online live seminar conducted on YouTube.

The seminar was organised to guide students on selecting subjects at the Higher Secondary level that could open up better career opportunities.

Karmakar said students often remain confused about subject choices after the Madhyamik Examination, as the Higher Secondary stage is the gateway to higher education. With a wide range of subjects now available, choosing the right combination has become crucial for students.

Priyadarshini Mallick, secretary of the Council, also participated in the online seminar.

The Council has already announced the schedule of the Bootstrap Programme 2026, under which online classes will be held on six subjects through the Council’s YouTube channel. Experts will brief students on career opportunities associated with subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology,

Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science.

According to the schedule, three days have been allotted for the six subjects. Madhyamik Examination examinees interested in Physics and Chemistry in Class XI will have their online sessions on April 4. Those opting for Mathematics and Statistics will attend classes on April 11, while students choosing Biology and Computer Science will have sessions on April 18. Two hours have been allotted for each subject. At present, the Higher Secondary Council offers 66 subjects, including 16 vocational courses.