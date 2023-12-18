‘WBCHSE to soon upload Artificial Intelligence and Data Science study material in Bengali’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will soon upload the study material for the two new subjects introduced by the Council from this academic year — Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science. They are also going to hold discussions with publishers to streamline books on the two subjects.



“We are expecting that the books on AI will be coming very soon,” a senior official said, while adding that most publishers are waiting to get a good number of students to opt for the subjects. Despite its introduction from this academic session, schools complained of lack of study material leading to students who had opted for them to shift to Computer Application.

The Council uploaded the study material in English on October 30 but the Bengali version is yet to be uploaded.

Around 80 to 90 per cent schools affiliated to the Council are Bengali medium, hence queries were raised by schools seeking study material in Bengali. This year the Council has given 120 schools permission to teach AI and Data Science. According to an official, the publishers have been waiting to see the number of interested students for the two subjects and function accordingly.

The Council could not share the number of students registered for these two courses but according to a source there has been an increase in the number of students showing interest for the two courses. The Council expects more than 1000 schools to show interest in the next academic year.

The Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee had earlier informed that minor portions of the syllabus for the two subjects was modified to subside academic pressure on students due to delay in start of the course work.

The Council currently has 60 subjects, of which 13 are vocational subjects. They have set the ball rolling for revision in the remaining 47 subjects by conducting subject-wise syllabus sub-committees meeting on Saturday.

The Council has asked the sub-committees to submit the framework by January 31. The framework will also include bifurcation of syllabus according to the semester system, which the Council wants to introduce simultaneously with the revised syllabus.

“If we get approval by the School Education department, we will be able to introduce it in the 2024-25 academic year.

The central boards have been making changes in the syllabus from time to time and different state boards are also doing the same. “We will delve deep into these changes before framing the revised syllabus. We will try our best to ensure that students of our state board and council do not lag behind in competitive examinations,” a senior Council official said.