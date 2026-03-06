WBCHSE to launch career guidance programme for HS students

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to organise a special programme to guide students on choosing subjects for the higher secondary curriculum that could offer better opportunities for their future.



The Council plans to host this ‘Career Guidance Programme’ in a week or two.

Students will be informed about the various subject combinations that they can opt for in the higher secondary level and what career avenues can open up for them in higher education.

“Students after the Madhyamik examination are confused about choosing subjects for the Higher Secondary level, which actually is the gateway to higher education. Presently, a wide variety of subjects are offered at the higher secondary level and opting the right subject combination is of utmost importance. This online webinar or YouTube video format that will be introduced will offer proper guidance for a student on how studying particular subject combinations can open up opportunities in higher education and different professional fields,” said Partha Karmakar, the president of WBCHSE.

As part of the programme, experts from institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) will conduct the online counselling session for students.

The Council is already organising district-level classes to help students prepare for competitive examinations such as the state Joint Entrance Examination, NEET and other national-level engineering entrance tests.

Currently, the Higher Secondary Council offers 66 subjects, including 16 vocational courses. The Council has introduced several new and contemporary subjects over the past two years.

A senior official of the Council stated that steps would be taken to ensure the availability of textbooks and model question papers at the right time for the students of the higher secondary level.