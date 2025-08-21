WBCHSE to issue online permission letters for special needs candidates

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will, for the first time, issue online permission letters for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) appearing in the Semester III Higher Secondary Examinations 2026.

According to a notification dated August 19, these permission letters will allow CWSN candidates to avail themselves of exam-related concessions, such as extra time and, where required, the assistance of an amanuensis, writer, or interpreter. Heads of Institutions (HOIs) have been asked to apply through the council’s designated online portal after candidates collect their

admit cards. Once the necessary details are uploaded, the HOI must change the application status from “WIP” to “COMPLETE”, after which it will be forwarded to the respective regional office for approval. The council said the permission letter, once verified and sanctioned by the deputy secretary of the regional office, will be automatically generated on the portal and made available to the HOI, venue supervisor and centre secretary. The Semester III examinations are scheduled from September 8 to 22. In another first, admit cards will also be issued online and will require countersignature from the heads of institutions before being

distributed to students.

In a separate notification, WBCHSE announced that exam materials such as the attendance-cum-signature roll, pre-printed and blank top sheets, confidential room posters, “no electronic gadgets” posters, and blank OMR handling envelopes will be distributed on August 28 at 11 am from designated centres across the state.