WBCHSE to introduce Vivekananda’s ‘Call to the Nation’ in class XI curriculum

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has decided to introduce Swami Vivekananda’s ‘Call to the Nation’ in class XI at all schools affiliated to the Council.

The book will be included as non-evaluative supplementary reading in the Higher Secondary curriculum as per recommendation of the chairman, Expert Committee. Council sources said the book has been included on the recommendation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The book will not be a part of the evaluation process. However, if the students go through the book it will contribute to imbibing moral ethics and values among the young generation,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE.

The Council has informed the heads of all institutions that the books will be supplied free of cost by the West Bengal Text Book Corporation like all other language text books.

Chandan Maity, general secretary of Advanced Society for Headmasters and Headmistress’ has called it a “great initiative” on the part of the Council. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has included ‘Taruner Swapna’ penned by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the curriculum of class X from the academic year 2025. The book will be included as a non-evaluative supplementary reading book in the Madhyamik curriculum.

A spokesperson of Sikshanuragi United Association (SUA) said: “A section of teachers have already raised criticism with the revised syllabus of English and Bengali terming them as voluminous. There is every doubt whether students will get time to study such a book included as a non-evaluative supplementary reading.”