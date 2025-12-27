MillenniumPost
WBCHSE to hold English language workshops for Class XI

27 Dec 2025 11:00 PM IST

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will organise a series of workshops on English speaking and writing for Class XI students from Bengali-medium schools to address language-related difficulties at the higher secondary level, officials said on Saturday. The programme will be held from January 5 to 9, 2026, at Vidyasagar Bhavan and is expected to cover around 2,000 students from nearly 200 schools.

Two batches of 200 Class XI students will attend sessions each day, making a total of 10 sessions over five days. WBCHSE secretary Priyadarshini Mallick said the sessions would be uploaded to the council’s YouTube channel by January 10.

