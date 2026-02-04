WBCHSE reopens enrolment portal for 3 days for HS 2026

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has reopened its enrolment portal for three days to accept submissions of enrolment forms for the Semester III supplementary examination, the Semester IV (Part II) examination, and the Higher Secondary Examination 2026 under the old annual system.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the portal will remain open from February 5 to February 7. Candidates may complete enrolment during this period on payment of the prescribed fees along with a fine of Rs 2,000 per candidate. The council said the decision was taken following repeated requests from schools, joint convenors and guardians. Schools that have not enrolled any candidate so far have been advised to complete the process within the stipulated period.

No enrolment requests will be accepted after the deadline.

The Higher Secondary Semester IV (Part II) examination for the 2026 batch, along with the Semester III supplementary and the old annual system HS examinations, will be held from February 12 to 27. The earlier enrolment process concluded on January 6. By then, 7,07,672 candidates had enrolled across the three examinations, including 6,33,584 for Semester IV, 58,864 for the Semester III supplementary examination and 15,224 under the old

annual syllabus.