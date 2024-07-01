WBCHSE files plaint over illegal sale of textbooks

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee on Monday filed a complaint with Bidhannagar East Police Station regarding alleged illegal sale of few language textbooks at College Street.

The complaint was filed following a media report that claimed that textbooks, which are supposed to be freely distributed by the state government to all schools affiliated with WBCHSE across the state, were being sold for Rs 500 per language book.

While calling the incident an “unfortunate” one, Bhattacharjee said that the same will be reported to the School Education department for further action.

Reacting to the sale of these books, Education minister Bratya Basu said that book piracy has become an issue nowadays and he will ask the Council to take appropriate action in the matter.