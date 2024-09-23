WBCHSE clarifies question pattern amid discrepancies in model papers

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has clarified that, in case of any discrepancies between the published question pattern and the model question papers, the question pattern should be followed.



This comes in the background of teachers and students reporting confusion due to inconsistencies noticed between the question patterns and model question paper books, both published by the WBCHSE for the newly introduced semester system.

For example, a topic allotted 3 marks in the question pattern may have had 5-mark questions in the model papers. These and several other kinds of discrepancies were noticed in several subjects, such as Bengali, English, Political Science, History and Geography.

The council reviewed the matter and made corrections based on suggestions from subject experts and approval from the members of the Syllabus Committee. The updated subject-wise guidance on the Syllabus and Question pattern was published recently.

For Bengali-A and English-B, clarifications were given regarding the number break-ups and questions. Minor adjustments were made to the Costing & Taxation syllabus for Class XI, Semester I. Additionally, some questions in Political Science and Geography for Class XI, Semester II were replaced with new ones.

Revised Model Question papers for Class XI, Semester II in History, Modern Computer Application and Philosophy have been uploaded to address discrepancies in the original versions. Additionally, some model questions comprising various types of MCQs for English-B in Semester I have been published with the notification.