WBCHSE asks HS institutions to send academic applications via online portal

In a bid to digitise the conducting of administrative work, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), on Tuesday, requested heads of HS institutions to send all academic applications only through an online portal from October 1.

The institute heads were asked to refer to the user manual available for download on the Council’s website. In case of any problem related to working of the online portal, once can contact the council via mail.

For the schools that have submitted applications in 2023 through offline mode, the query letter or the final approval letter will be sent to the registered email id. “No letter will be sent to the postal address of the school. In case of query, the schools are being requested to scan the needed documents as asked for along with the query letter sent by the Council and send it to hsacademic24x7@wbchse.net,” the notice informed.