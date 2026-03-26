WBCHSE allows old syllabus students to shift to semester system

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has allowed students under the old syllabus who passed Class XI but did not appear in the Higher Secondary examination to shift to the semester system from the 2026–27 academic year.

In a recent notification, the council said eligible candidates must enrol afresh in Class XII under the semester system. Students opting for the shift have to submit an option form through the council’s online portal between April 1 and April 17 under their respective school logins.

Once the option form is submitted and approved, students will be allowed to continue in Class XII under the semester-based curriculum as per the 2024 regulations and will be eligible to fill enrolment forms for Semester III and Semester IV examinations in due course.

Project and practical examinations for such candidates will be conducted under the semester system, with marks to be uploaded on the council’s portal as per the notification.

The council said some students may not be able to retain the same subject combination due to technical reasons.

Such candidates will have to choose subjects from the approved list or drop subjects and submit an undertaking to the respective regional offices.

Students who wish to continue under the old annual system will not have to fill the option form and will be allowed to appear in the Higher Secondary examination under the old syllabus after completing enrolment formalities.

Candidates who have not passed Class XI under the old syllabus must re-register under the semester system, as their previous registrations stand cancelled. Schools have been asked to contact regional offices in such cases.