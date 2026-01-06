WBCERC finds negligence at Narayana Memorial Hosp, orders investigation

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Monday spotted glaring medical negligence on the part of Narayana Memorial Hospital, which had allowed a doctor having no qualification in the gastroenterology discipline to handle a gastro patient who eventually died.

After carrying out a hearing on Monday, WBCERC chairman Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said that complainant Samsil Haq lodged a complaint against the hospital. During the hearing, it was found that the complainant took her mother to a doctor in the hospital.

The doctor referred the case to another doctor, who was presented as a gastroenterologist. The doctor whom the patient consulted first said that the patient would require an ERCP test for diagnosing gallstones. The patient consulted the second doctor, who carried out ERCP, and it confirmed no trace of gallstones.

The patient’s condition deteriorated, and she was referred to another hospital, where the patient died. During the hearing, the WBCERC found that the doctor who was consulted by the patient was not having any gastroenterological qualification, though he was presented as a gastroenterologist. The WBCER Chairman said that a full-fledged investigation will be carried out to look into the details. Explanation has been sought from the hospital authorities as to why they allowed a doctor having no adequate qualification to handle the patient. The commission has also directed the Narayana Memorial Hospital to return the amount that it had taken from the patient’s family.

The Commission also sought clarification from the Bhagirathi Neotia hospital after a pregnant woman who was requiring an urgent TVS test was kept waiting for more than 45 minutes.

The patient was later taken to another private hospital, and she eventually died. Bhagirathi Neotia hospital authorities told the WBCERC that they had no such mandatory rules to have radiologists round the clock.

Hence, a radiologist was called on who would require 45 minutes to come down to the hospital to carry out TVS on an emergency basis. The patient was, however, taken away to another hospital, they claimed. The WBCERC sought a detailed clarification from the hospital. The commission may also conduct a physical hearing at the hospital, said the chairman of the WBCERC.