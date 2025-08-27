WBCAP: Over 2.30L UG admissions in first phase

Kolkata: More than 2.30 lakh students have taken admission to undergraduate (UG) courses through the West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) in the first phase. By 6 pm on Tuesday, the admission count stood at 2,30,173.

The first merit list was published on August 22, and students were required to confirm admission by paying the requisite course fee. Although the window was initially scheduled to close on Monday, it was extended by a day and finally ended at Tuesday midnight.

Among the admitted candidates, nearly 1.5 lakh students have already completed physical verification of documents at their allotted colleges. The deadline for verification, earlier set for August 27, has also been extended till August 28.

In this phase, 3,09,667 eligible applicants were allotted 4,02,557 seats across 7,232 courses in 460 colleges under 17 universities.

Some admissions, however, were cancelled during the verification process owing to mismatches in information. Till Tuesday evening, 200 admissions had been cancelled by college authorities, while another set was withdrawn voluntarily by students, taking the total cancellations to 728. Officials said students whose admissions were cancelled due to discrepancies can apply afresh in the upcoming mop-up round.

Maulana Azad College principal Krishnendu Dutta said: “We have 1,263 seats, of which 803 were allotted. Till Tuesday evening, 397 students had taken admission and 286 completed physical verification.”

Dutta added that courses such as B.Com, English, Political Science, Urdu and History in the humanities stream, and Mathematics, Statistics, Chemistry and Zoology in science, continue to draw strong demand, while Physics and Botany have seen fewer takers. Sanskrit fared the worst, with no enrolment this year, compared to two students last year.

With the first round complete, the upgrade round will begin on August 31 with the publication of institution-wise and course-wise seat allotments. Admissions under this round will continue till

September 3, followed by physical verification on

September 4, 6, 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, classes for first-semester students of the 2025–26 session are scheduled to begin from August 29.