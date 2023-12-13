WBBSE’s efforts to publish Madhyamik test papers delayed

The plan of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to publish test papers in connection with the Madhyamik 2024 by the first week of December has run into rough weather with the majority of the educational institutions not submitting their respective selection test question papers.

The Madhyamik examination 2024 is slated to start from February 2, three weeks ahead of the schedule in comparison to 2023. “We had written to the heads of all recognised secondary schools on September 29 to submit their respective selection test question papers of all subjects, both scanned and soft copy, through e-mail to the Board immediately after completion of the test examination. But the majority of the schools did not adhere to the notification. However, despite the schools sending it late, we are hopeful of bringing out the test papers by the third week of this month,” WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly said.

Over 12 lakh candidates have registered for the Madhyamik examination this year. The last day of the selection test in schools was November 30. Ignoring the notification, some of the schools sent blurred images of the question papers through Whatsapp which was beyond the capability of the Board to decipher and hence they were asked to resend scanned copies. There are some 9500 odd schools in the state. Although November 30 was the last date for conducting the selection test for the schools, most of them had done the needful before the Puja vacation. “We are scanning the papers and earmarking those fit for publication as soon as we receive them. This has ensured that we are on track with the publication of the test papers by the third week of this month,” a senior Board official said.