WBBSE warns of penal action for dual registration

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Monday stated that it will take penal action against the concerned school and the student, if it is found that a candidate registered in another school has sought the same in another.

The online fill-up of registration for class IX in connection with the Madhyamik examination 2026 kicked off on Monday.

Last year, when offline registration was undertaken the WBBSE stumbled upon a good number of cases when it was found that a candidate registered with the Board had earlier been registered with another Board.” According to sources, if a candidate wants to be registered with another Board, he/she needs to bring a migration certificate from the previous board. The application window for online fill-up of registration will remain functional till August 31, 2024.

“The online process is expected to streamline the process, offering greater convenience and efficiency for both students and school administration,” a senior Board official said.

As notified by the Board, a candidate has to first visit the designated website for registration at wbbsedata.com. Then he/she has to fill out the same with relevant details following which uploading of scanned copies of necessary documents (black and white photographs, signature, ID proofs, etc) will be done. After that, the candidate will have to pay the registration fee online and then submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.