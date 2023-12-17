WBBSE to provide transportation to reach & return from exam centre

Jalpaiguri: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has implemented special measures for Madhyamik candidates in the forest areas of North Bengal. Ramanuja Gangopadhyay, president of the State Board of Secondary Education, shared this initiative with the media after meeting with the Jalpaiguri district administration to discuss the preparation of secondary examinations. The district administration in wildlife-infested districts has already been alerted about this precautionary step.



Gangopadhyay stated: “This year, for all candidates coming from areas adjacent to the forest, the Forest department will provide transportation to reach and return from the exam centre.

Students will be informed about the Forest department vehicle’s schedule on the day of collecting their admit card, ensuring the safety of the students.”

The initiative comes in the wake of a tragic incident on February 23, 2023, the first day of the Madhyamik Board examination, where Arjun Das (16), a candidate of Madhyamik (WBBSE), lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant on his way to the examination centre in the Maharaj Ghat area of Mantadari in Jalpaiguri district.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences and urged the Forest department and police to enhance vigilance in all areas bordering forests. She directed officials to arrange buses for students in such areas to avoid having to traverse forests on foot to reach examination venues.

A list of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinees from forest areas has been prepared, and the district administration has organised vehicles for transportation. In areas without vehicles, ‘Airavats,’ specially designed vehicles used in sudden man-animal conflicts, including elephant attacks, have been arranged to transport candidates to and from examination centers.”