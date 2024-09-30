WBBSE to provide free books to select private schools

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced that it will be providing free textbooks to eligible private schools recognised by the board.



In a recent notification, the WBBSE outlined the standard operating procedures (SOP) for schools interested in obtaining these textbooks. However, not all private schools will be eligible. A senior official of the board has clarified that the free textbooks will be distributed primarily to approximately 50 schools in remote areas with low student enrollment and limited financial resources.

To obtain free textbooks, these schools will need to submit a series of documents, including enrollment status verified by the District Inspector of Schools (DI), the latest recognition memo issued by the WBBSE, a list of books with their estimated cost and copies of previous years’ receipts for books and approval letters from the board.

Additionally, schools must provide information about the status of their Managing Committee, student strength (class-wise), number of teachers, school performance over the last three years in the Madhyamik (Secondary Exam), students’ economic backgrounds with supporting documents and Aadhaar copies of students who will receive the books.

The deadline for submitting the required documents is October 30. The WBBSE notification states that school authorities should take necessary steps to obtain the requisite books by December of this year so that they can be distributed on January 2, 2025, which is celebrated as Book Day across the state.

Other private schools recognised by the board will have the option to purchase the free textbooks published by the WBBSE through online applications.