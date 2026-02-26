WBBSE to open ‘special window’ for Class 9 registration with late fee

Kolkata: A final special window will be opened by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) for online registration of Class 9 students (2025 batch) with a late fee. This will benefit candidates who failed to complete the process during the earlier phases.

A dedicated portal will open from 11 am on February 25 to 4 pm on March 7 where students can register themselves, reported agencies.

The notification comes after the two such orders issued in April and September last year, under which online registration was conducted in two phases. According to the Board, a total of 9,335 schools participated in the online registration process for Class 9 (2025) during the stipulated phases.

However, considering the interests of valid candidates who missed registration through their respective schools, the Board has decided to reopen the portal for a limited period to enable completion of the process.

The Board has made it clear that no cases of Class 9 (2025) registration will be entertained after 4 pm on March 7, 2026.

Schools have been directed to complete the registration of any remaining eligible students within the specified timeframe to avoid hardship.

Board President Ramanuj Ganguly said that accountability for non-registration of any valid candidate after the special deadline will rest with the respective school authorities.

“Any such cases reported to the Board after the portal closes registration will be the responsibility of the institutions concerned,” he added.