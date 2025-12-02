WBBSE to distribute Madhyamik Test Papers on December 12 & 13

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will distribute Madhyamik Test Papers for the 2025-2026 session on December 12 and 13, ending weeks of uncertainty among students preparing for the examination scheduled from February 2 to 12, 2026.

The Test Papers will be handed over to schools along with the Class IX registration certificates for 2025, between 10.30 am and 5.30 pm, through designated camp offices. The Board had earlier fixed December 23 for distributing only the registration certificates but advanced the schedule and included the Test Papers to keep the academic and examination cycle on track.

The delay in releasing the government Test Papers had caused concern as schools completed their test examinations on November 14. In the interim, students depended on privately published Test Papers. The All Bengal Teachers’ Association (ABTA) released its Test Paper on November 24, and its general secretary, Sukumar Pain, said it reached students the same day. The West Bengal Government School Teachers’ Association (WBGSTA) also published a free digital set drawn from question papers of most of the state’s 39 fully government schools.

To prevent distribution delays seen in earlier years, the Board has arranged direct delivery of Test Papers to schools. Schools will no longer need to collect them from the office of the district inspector of schools, a process that often consumed additional days.

Teachers’ bodies said the announcement ends speculation over whether government Test Papers would be available in time. Some noted the schedule remains tight but agreed that direct delivery will reduce procedural delays. Schools have been instructed to collect the materials on the scheduled dates without fail.