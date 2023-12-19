WBBSE publishes test paper 2023-24 for Madhyamik

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Tuesday published the test paper 2023-24 for the upcoming Madhyamik examinations which is scheduled to take place from February 2 to 12.



For the first time, schools for specially-abled students and private schools will be receiving the test paper book. According to a senior official, around 300 registered students of specially-abled and private schools will benefit from this. Furthermore, each school will receive three copies of the test paper book.

At least 127 recognised schools from all districts have contributed with their test examination question papers in the WBBSE test paper book.

These test papers will be sent to all District Inspectors of School, who have been requested by the Board to make necessary arrangements to distribute it to the students appearing for the examination in 2024.

“The heads of the institutions are requested to contact the concerned office of the District Inspectors of Schools with a formal requisition for number of test paper along with the copy of bank challan for payment of enrollment fees for the year 2023 to collect test papers (2023-24) free of cost for distribution among the students,” the WBBSE notified on Tuesday.

The WBBSE had plans to publish the test paper by the first week of December but with the majority of the educational institutions delaying in submitting their respective selection test question papers, the publication of the same was delayed. Over 12 lakh candidates have registered for Madhyamik this year. The last day of the selection test was November 30. Ignoring the WBBSE notification, some schools sent blurred images of the question paper through Whatsapp and were asked to resend the same.