WBBSE publishes 3 lists containing 740 recognised unaided private schools

In compliance with Calcutta High Court’s order, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) published the three lists containing 740 recognised unaided private schools. The Board has instructed the heads to go through the list and submit intimation for revision or correction if any to help the Board update its database. Earlier a detailed report of the schools recognised by WBBSE was filed at court. According to the report, the Board had identified 740 schools out of which 118 schools are in Kolkata i.e. 87 Junior High School, 17 Junior School with provisional recognition and 14 Junior High School with permanent recognition. Justice Biswajit Basu had directed the District Inspector of Schools (S.E.) Kolkata to make an enquiry about such schools in Kolkata to ascertain whether these are still functioning. The matter has been listed on August 4. The lists that the Board had submitted with the court were published on its website and the heads were asked to go through the details in the list. In case of any correction, they are supposed to intimate the Board along with the supporting documents from the respective Regional Offices of the Board.