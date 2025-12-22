WBBSE opens late enrolment window for Madhyamik 2026

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has opened a special late enrolment window for students appearing in the Madhyamik Examination, 2026, allowing schools to complete enrolment of eligible candidates with a late fine.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the Board said the online enrolment portal will remain accessible from 11 am on December 22 to 6 pm on December 29.

The facility is meant for registered, continuing and compartmental students who failed to complete enrolment through their schools within the stipulated deadline.

A late fee, as admissible, will apply to all cases processed during the extended period.

The decision comes after the conclusion of the regular enrolment process on December 19, by which 9,316 schools had successfully completed online enrolment of eligible students.

School heads have been instructed to ensure that enrolment of all such remaining candidates is completed within the specified period to avoid

further difficulties. The Board clarified that the window is strictly meant for those who missed the initial deadline and will not be extended further.

Schools have also been directed to preserve hard copies of the authenticated online enrolment reports, along with all supporting documents, for verification and record purposes.