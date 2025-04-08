WBBSE moves SC to modify order invalidating 25,753 jobs, cites academic disruption

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has approached the Supreme Court seeking a modification of its April 3 order that invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staff recruited by the School Service Commission in 2016. In its plea, the Board requested that those not found tainted be allowed to continue until the academic year ends or fresh appointments are made.

The WBBSE noted that 17,206 teachers—11.35% of the total workforce—face termination, which could disrupt ongoing classes, delay exam evaluation, and affect board results. Over 7,000 examiners are impacted, potentially affecting entrance exams for Class XII students. The Board also warned that immediate termination of non-teaching staff would hamper essential school operations and overall academic functioning.