WBBSE issues notice for private publishers

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has notified the private publishers who intend to avail new textbook numbers for their regularised books for classes IX and X need to submit three copies of printed draft within September 11 to the Board’s academic section.



“Publishers will have to abide by all the instructions and conditions as laid in the ‘book submission form’ which has to be submitted with the book. One ‘submission form’ is to be used for each title of book and the form is available on the Board’s website,” they notified.

The publishers have also been requested to download the curriculum and syllabus for classes IX and X from the website and the details given there need to be strictly followed. They will have to submit three copies of the draft books corrected by them as per the suggestions of the experts to the academic section within September 29. If any discrepancy is found, the books will be returned to the concerned publishers on or after October 9 after which necessary corrections need to be made and submission needs to be made again within October 16. If the Board finds the books in order, the textbook number of the approved books will be allotted on and from November 6.

The enlisted private publishers who would like their textbooks for classes IX and X reconsidered in future for textbook number, which was originally issued in 2017, need to apply to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) in writing by June 20, for approval.

According to a senior Board official, the textbook numbers issued in 2017 were for one year only but the publishers have continued to use the same without permission of WBBSE. Keeping this in mind, the Board has decided to withdraw it with effect from December 31 this year.