WBBSE increases fee for correcting personal details in Board’s document

kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has increased the fees for correction of name, surname and age of the candidates and their father in the Board’s document from Rs 700 to Rs 1000 per application for all causes.



The Board notified of these reformations on Thursday. According to a senior official, this time they have also stated that if it is found that the correction applied was caused due to some omission on the part of the Board, then the fees will be refunded to the applicant. For these corrections, it will be mandatory for the candidate to produce their Birth Registration Certificate (BRC) along with the Admission Register (A/R) of the school. In case of delayed BRC or newly issued BRC, it may be sent for authentication by the competent authority. Candidates, whose date of birth is prior to 1989 and BRC is unavailable, will have to get an affidavit from the first class magistrate along with A/R of school. These reformations made of the clauses for the correction of name, surname and age of the candidates were made in the 20th Ad-hoc Committee meeting of the WBBSE, which was held on September 7, 2022.