WBBSE control room to operate during Madhyamik exams

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will operate a central control room during the Madhyamik Examination 2026, scheduled from February 2 to 12, to address issues related to the conduct of the examinations.



According to a notification issued by the board, the control room will function from 6 am to 9 pm between January 27 and 31, and on a 24-hour basis from February 1 to 12, covering the examination period.

The central control room can be reached at the helpline numbers 033 23213813, 033 23372282 and 033 23592277. Control rooms will also operate at the board’s regional offices in Burdwan, Midnapore, Kolkata and North Bengal.

For extreme emergencies, separate contact numbers have been provided for the president’s unit, the secretary’s unit and the assistant secretary of the confidential section.