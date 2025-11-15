WBBSE calls 60 more in-service teachers for reinstatement

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has called another 60 in-service teachers in the third batch to collect appointment letters for reinstatement in their previous posts.

The candidates, recommended by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) after verification of records, have been directed to report on November 17 at noon at the Board’s Salt Lake office.

They must appear in person with self-attested copies of the required documents and recent photographs. The Board has stated that failure to collect the appointment letter on the scheduled date will be treated as non-compliance.

This follows two earlier phases of reinstatement. On November 6, WBBSE called 166 in-service teachers, all of whom reported, though a few were asked to submit pending documents before receiving their letters.

The second batch of 182 teachers was called on November 11 and 12-47 returning to Classes XI-XII and 135 to Classes IX-X.

The reinstatement process is being carried out in accordance with the Supreme Court’s April 3 judgement, which annulled nearly 26,000 appointments made through the 2016 selection process but permitted “untainted” teachers and non-teaching staff to return to their earlier posts. For 548 candidates under the WBSSC’s jurisdiction, verification was completed on October 25.

With the latest batch, WBBSE has now covered 408 candidates from this group.