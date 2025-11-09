WBBSE calls 182 more teachers for reinstatement appointment letters

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has called another 182 in-service teachers to collect their appointment letters for reinstatement in their previous teaching posts

According to the notification, the teachers—recommended by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) after verification of their testimonials—must collect their letters in person from the WBBSE office in Salt Lake on November 11 and 12.

The first day, November 11, has been allotted for 47 teachers returning to Classes XI–XII, while November 12 has been scheduled for 135 teachers reinstated to Classes IX–X. The Board has cautioned that failure to collect the appointment letters on the specified dates will be treated as non-compliance, with responsibility resting solely on the candidates concerned. In the first phase on November 6, WBBSE had called 166 in-service teachers for the same purpose. “All of them reported. Except for two or three candidates who failed to produce certain documents, the rest received their appointments. Those pending will collect theirs later upon submission of the required papers,” a WBBSE official said.

The reinstatement exercise is being carried out in compliance with the Supreme Court’s April 3 judgement, which annulled around 26,000 appointments made through the 2016 selection process but allowed “untainted” teachers and non-teaching staff to return to their earlier posts in government departments or autonomous bodies.

For 548 candidates whose earlier services fell under the West Bengal School Service Commission’s (WBSSC) jurisdiction, verification of records was completed on October 25. The Commission began issuing recommendation letters in phases—166 in the first batch and 182 in the current one—covering 348 of the total group so far.