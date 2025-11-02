WBBSE calls 166 teachers to collect appointment letters

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has directed 166 in-service teachers to collect their appointment letters for reinstatement to their previous teaching posts on November 6.

According to a WBBSE notification, the teachers—recommended by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) after verification of their testimonials—have been asked to report in person at noon on the scheduled date.

The reinstatement process is being conducted in accordance with the Supreme Court’s April 3 judgment that cancelled around 26,000 appointments of teachers and non-teaching staff made through the 2016 selection process. The court, however, allowed those found to be eligible and not “tainted” to return to their earlier posts in government departments or autonomous bodies.

For 548 candidates whose previous services fell under the WBSSC’s jurisdiction, document verification was completed on October 25. Based on this, the Commission began issuing recommendation letters, with the first batch comprising 166 names, on the basis of which WBBSE will now issue appointment letters.

Unlike regular recruitment, there was no counselling for these candidates. SSC officials said the teachers have been recommended for reinstatement to their former schools or, where vacancies no longer exist, to nearby institutions in adjoining districts.

However, several teachers have expressed concern over possible postings far from their current residences, as many had been placed closer to home after being appointed through the 2016 recruitment.

“As per the notification, my home district has been shown as North 24-Parganas, which is around 70 to 75 kilometre from my residence in Hooghly. I have been teaching in a school just 18 kilometres from home since 2016,” said Malabika Nandy, a teacher of Classes XI–XII.

According to SSC officials, the second phase of recommendations for reinstatement is likely to be issued on Monday. The Commission, however, is still awaiting vacancy details for certain candidates whose earlier services were as clerks or as assistant teachers for work education and physical education. “We have requested vacancies from the School Education Department for them,” an official said.

Meanwhile, 14 of the 548 teachers seeking reinstatement who were absent during the October 25 verification have been asked by the WBSSC to appear on November 4 for

document verification.