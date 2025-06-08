WBBPE warns D.El.Ed. institutes: ‘Obtain cert for renewal of affiliation by June 30’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has issued a strict directive to all Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) institutions in the state to obtain the certificate for renewal of affiliation by June 30, warning that failure to do so will disqualify them from admitting students for the 2025-27 academic session, which begins in July 2025. There are currently 657 D.El.Ed colleges affiliated with the Board, including government, government-sponsored, government-aided and self-financed institutions.

However, Board officials have revealed that around 200 institutes, primarily self-financed colleges, are yet to complete the renewal process by submitting the requisite documentation. The Board has decided to complete the procedure for granting renewal of affiliation to all D.El.Ed institutes by the end of June, based on the verification of all relevant documents — such as NCTE affiliation, previous WBBPE affiliation, teaching staff strength, infrastructure details and land-related documents — submitted by the institutes through the online portal.Institutes that have not yet received the payment link for the renewal process are believed to have submitted incomplete or insufficient documents, the Board clarified. These institutions have now been asked to resubmit the pending or deficient documents within the next seven working days via the designated portal, in order to avoid being barred from enrolling students for the upcoming academic year. “We are hopeful the process will be completed within this month,” said Goutam Pal, president of WBBPE.