WBBPE to host first-ever convocation for elementary education graduates

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will, for the first time, hold a convocation ceremony for graduates of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) programme. This two-year full-time course trains teachers for primary education.

The convocation will honour graduates from the 2020-2022 and 2021-2023 batches. While the exact date and venue are yet to be finalised, the board has already initiated the registration process for candidates.

“Until now, certificates were distributed without a formal convocation. However, all certificate-conferring institutes issue certificates through convocation; this is the standard practice followed worldwide. Also, a convocation ceremony is a significant event for graduates, and we are excited to host this for the first time,” said Goutam Pal, president of WBBPE.

The board anticipates around 1 lakh participants in the inaugural convocation, though the final number will be confirmed after registration closes. According to the board’s notification, all successful candidates of D.El.Ed from the mentioned batches must register online via the WBBPE website. There is no offline registration option available. The last date for registration is October 25. A non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500 has been set by the board to attend the convocation. Details regarding the date, venue, and time will be announced on the WBBPE official website and in widely circulated newspapers in West Bengal after the registration process is complete.