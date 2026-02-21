WBBPE starts online affiliation renewal of D.El.Ed institutions

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has invited online applications for renewal of affiliation from government, government-sponsored, government-aided and self-financed D.El.Ed institutes offering the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education course.



According to the notification, the online application process began on February 19 through the board’s official portal.

The renewal of affiliation will be granted for one year for the academic sessions 2024-25 and 2025-26.

The board has fixed annual renewal fees for self-financed institutes based on intake capacity.

Institutes with 50 seats will have to pay Rs 50,000, those with 100 seats Rs 75,000 and those with 150 seats Rs 1 lakh.

Heads of D.El.Ed institutes have been asked to log into the portal and access the renewal link to complete the process.