WBBPE opens applications for 2,308 spl Edu teacher posts

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has begun accepting online applications for 2,308 special education teacher posts in primary schools across the state, with the application window having opened at 6 pm on November 12 and remaining active until 11:59 pm on November 25.

The recruitment will be carried out under the West Bengal Primary School Special Education Teachers Recruitment Rules, 2025. Applicants must indicate their preferred districts, though final postings will depend on medium-wise and category-wise vacancies. The Board has already released detailed vacancy lists for each district. According to the recruitment notification issued on September 15 in compliance with Supreme Court directives, eligible candidates must be between 20 and 40 years of age as on January 1, 2025, with age relaxations applicable for reserved categories. The required educational qualifications have been listed in the Board’s notification.

A valid Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification is compulsory. WBBPE will conduct TET in accordance with NCTE norms, and the examination date will be announced separately. Candidates who already hold valid TET certificates may also apply, and the Board will seek options from such applicants on whether they wish to be considered on the basis of their existing qualification. The selection process will be out of 100 marks—80 for TET, 10 for classroom demonstration and 10 for the interview. The application fee is Rs 600 for general candidates and Rs 500 for OBC candidates, while SC, ST, EWS and PwD applicants are exempt from payment.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal School Service Commission is conducting a separate recruitment exercise to fill 1,941 special education teacher posts at the upper primary, secondary and higher secondary levels, for which applications closed on September 24. Altogether, 4,249 special education teachers are expected to be appointed across the state to cater to students with special needs.