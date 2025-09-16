WBBPE notifies recruitment for 2,308 Special Education teacher posts in primary schools

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has invited applications for the direct recruitment of 2,308 special education teachers in government-aided and sponsored primary schools across the state.

The recruitment is being undertaken in compliance with Supreme Court directives and will follow the West Bengal Primary School Special Education Teachers Recruitment

Rules, 2025.

According to the notification issued on Monday, candidates must be between 20 and 40 years of age as on January 1, 2025. Age relaxations will be available for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Persons with Disabilities in accordance with state government norms. The notification also outlines the qualification requirements.

Passing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has been made mandatory. The Board will conduct the TET as per NCTE guidelines, with the examination date and detailed instructions to be announced later. Candidates already holding valid TET certificates are also eligible to apply and may use their existing qualification in the selection process.

The selection will be based on 100 marks, 80 for TET, 10 for classroom demonstration, and 10 for the interview.

The application fee has been fixed at Rs 600 for general candidates and Rs 500 for OBC candidates, while SC, ST, EWS, and PwD candidates are exempted from paying any fee. The schedule for the online application process will be announced shortly.

Earlier, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) had notified recruitment for 1,941 tentative vacancies of special education teachers at the upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels. Online applications for those posts are open until September 24. With the WBBPE’s latest notification, a total of 4,249 special educators will be recruited across West Bengal to cater to students with

special needs.