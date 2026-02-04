WBBPE calendar for 2026 sets term structure, monthly evaluations for primary schools

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has published the monthwise Annual Academic Activity Calendar for the first term of the 2026 academic session, covering the period from January to April 15.



The calendar lays down class routines, subject-wise learning outcomes and evaluation norms for Pre-Primary to Class V in state-run primary and junior basic schools.

The academic year has been divided into three terms, with the first term running from January to April 15, the second from April 16 to August 7 and the third from August 8 to December 15. The first term will have 73 effective teaching-learning days, followed by 80 days in the second term and 56 days in the third, with the syllabus load distributed proportionately based on available instructional days.

The board said the calendar integrates class routines with clearly defined learning outcomes for each subject and class, with each teaching period fixed at 40 minutes. The monthwise plan specifies syllabus coverage, class-wise and subject-wise learning outcomes, and the number of effective teaching days for the term.

One formative evaluation has been mandated every month, preferably in the third week, followed by remedial measures in the fourth week. Teachers have been given flexibility to select assessment tools, including written and verbal tests, projects, physical activities and model demonstrations.

Class routines for day, morning and evening sessions have also been prescribed. Attendance at the prayer assembly has been made mandatory for all teachers, including heads of institutions. Assemblies will include the national anthem and the state song, followed by the reading of quotes by eminent personalities under ‘Banipathh’, newspaper reading and personal hygiene tests.

The calendar emphasises integrated and activity-based teaching and encourages students’ participation in local games, folk games, team sports and aesthetic activities. Teachers have been instructed to remain actively present until the closure of the school day and to record daily observations as part of formative evaluation for planning subsequent lessons. The board has asked schools to align lesson planning and classroom practices with the calendar to ensure uniform learning standards across the state.