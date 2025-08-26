WBBPE assures TET-2022 ‘data safe’, refutes leak claims

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Monday denied reports of a data breach involving the 2022 Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), after allegations surfaced that results and personal details of over 1.5 lakh candidates were accessible on an unauthorised website.

WBBPE president Goutam Pal said that no data had been leaked from the Board’s system and that all records, including original OMR sheets, remain with the Board. In an urgent notification, the Board stated that it was alerted on August 24 through an email pointing to an external website, avinandaneservices.com, which had published a list of successful candidates along with links to download TET certificates.

The TET-2022 was held on December 11, 2022, and the results were released on February 10, 2023, through the Board’s official website.

The Board said it had verified the matter and concluded that the list published on the unauthorised site had not been generated by the WBBPE. The notification added that the data may have been compiled externally, as some of the information had already been made public. Videos circulated on social media showed that the website allowed users to access certificates by entering registration numbers and completing a verification step.

Calling the episode an attempt to malign the Board and the state government, the WBBPE said it would take legal action against those responsible. “The data of TET-2022 (Primary) has not been leaked from the Board. All databases and original OMR sheets are protected with the utmost care under the custody of WBBPE,” the notification stated.