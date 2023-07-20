WBBPE: 19th phase of interview, aptitude test on July 24

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will conduct the nineteenth phase of interview and aptitude test for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified candidates having Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) (Special Education) on July 24. The Board notified that candidates having B.Ed (Special Education) who could not apply earlier to participate in the 2022 recruitment process were requested to appear

before the interview board on the mentioned date. They have been asked to carry the TET admit card, TET qualification document, ClassX mark sheet and certificate, Class XII mark sheet and certificate and voter identity card or Aadhar Card, amongst other documents. The Board had earlier invited applications from

all intending eligible TET qualified candidates having B.Ed. (Special Education) as training qualification. They had applied from July 11 to July 14.