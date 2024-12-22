WB SET results likely by mid-February

Kolkata: The results of the 26th State Eligibility Test (SET) conducted by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) are expected to be published by mid-February, an official confirmed.

The exam was held on December 15 to determine the eligibility for assistant professor positions in the state. A total of 58,867 candidates registered for the exam in 33 subjects, with around 85-90 per cent of them appearing at 87 centres across 23 districts. The Commission has now begun preparations to publish the results within the targeted time. “We are taking all the necessary steps to release the results by mid-February,” said a WBCSC official. Prior to the results, the answer key will be published, which is expected to be released in the first week of January.

To enhance security, the WBCSC introduced advanced technological measures during the exam. Traditional lock-and-key systems for transporting exam materials were replaced with modern, password-protected locks.

The trunks carrying the materials were also tracked via GPS to ensure their safe delivery and return. Furthermore, to prevent malpractices, QR codes were embedded on both admit cards and question papers. Scanning the QR code on the admit card verifies the candidate’s identity, while the code on the question paper helps detect any potential leaks.