WB polls: Abhishek starts campaign from Patharpratima; declares 5 pledges, sets 40,000 win margin

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee outlined five key welfare pledges as he began campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly polls on Tuesday from the South 24 Parganas district's Patharpratima, setting a target of winning the seat by a margin of more than 40,000 votes.

Canvassing for party candidate Samir Kumar Jana, the TMC national general secretary said the election would be an opportunity to "teach the BJP a lesson" and asserted his party would return to power in the state for a fourth consecutive term.

"The victory margin in Patharpratima must cross 40,000 this time," said the nephew of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, TMC won the seat by 22,134 votes. Jana has been representing the seat in the Assembly since 2011, when the TMC unseated the CPI(M)-led Left Front in the state..

Highlighting the party's development record and future roadmap, Abhishek Banerjee, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour, announced what he termed the TMC's "five pledges" if the party returns to power.

These include continuing the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, providing financial assistance to women, ensuring pucca houses for all under housing schemes, doorstep delivery of healthcare services, piped drinking water to every household even if the Centre withholds funds, and old-age pension for all senior citizens within five years.

He also said that if the TMC forms the government again, the state would introduce a Rs 30,000 crore agriculture budget aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods and boosting farmers' incomes.

Banerjee acknowledged concerns over healthcare services in Patharpratima and said the incumbent TMC's manifesto already included a commitment to taking healthcare to people's doorsteps and establishing 'Sebashray' facilities in every block.

Launching the campaign from Patharpratima, which falls under his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, he said the campaign would conclude in Diamond Harbour ahead of the assembly polls.

Reiterating the TMC's frequent charge against the BJP-led Union government, Banerjee accused the Centre of withholding funds meant for several welfare schemes in West Bengal.

"The Centre has stopped funds for the rural housing scheme, the 100-day job programme, road projects, Sarva Shiksha Mission and drinking water schemes. Despite this, development work has continued," he said.

Banerjee claimed that development in Patharpratima over the past 15 years under the TMC dispensation was "10 times" what had been achieved between Independence and 2011.

He also said the demand for a bus terminus in Patharpratima would be examined through a survey and taken up if found feasible.

During the rally, Banerjee also referred to the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that anxiety over possible deletion of names had led to several deaths in the district.

"There is no value for human life for the BJP, but for us every life is precious," he said.

The rally witnessed heavy mobilisation of TMC workers in the area, with elaborate security arrangements and a helipad set up near the venue for Banerjee's arrival.

The TMC has signalled that it would centre its election narrative on welfare schemes, development initiatives and allegations of financial deprivation by the Centre as it gears up for the assembly polls.