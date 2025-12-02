WB Police’s ‘Crime Chronicles’ season 2 to stream on YouTube

Kolkata: Following the success of its video storytelling series on the ‘Friends of West Bengal Police’ YouTube channel, which is linked to the state police, a second season has now begun featuring more cases solved by cops across the state.

The series, titled ‘Crime Chronicles’, was launched earlier this year and showcased sensational older cases—mostly involving gruesome crimes—through animated still images, snippets of CCTV footage and interviews with senior police officers. A new episode was released every Saturday and the format quickly gained popularity. After 12 episodes, the first season concluded in July.

Though hosted on the Friends of West Bengal Police YouTube channel, the episodes were also shared across the state police’s social media platforms to help viewers understand how crimes are committed, how to stay safe and what steps to

take if they become victims. Police officials received considerable feedback praising the initiative, prompting the decision to launch a second season. Cases were shortlisted again and fresh scripts prepared. The first episode of the new season was uploaded on November 8 and has so far been viewed 1,18,963 times. To alert viewers about upcoming releases, teasers and short clips are being posted on West Bengal Police’s social media handles.

It has been announced that a new episode of Crime Chronicles will be released every Saturday at 9 pm.