WB Police eyes surveillance drones with cargo-drop capability

Kolkata: The state government has moved to equip the West Bengal Police force with high-end surveillance drones capable of not only aerial monitoring but also precision delivery of small payloads.



Sources at the state police headquarters confirmed that such drones will be procured for operational deployment in the coming financial year.

An official described the move as part of efforts to integrate advanced aerial technology into policing.

“These systems combine live surveillance with the ability to carry and drop essential material at specific locations,” the official said.

The drones are designed to remain airborne for up to an hour and can operate at altitudes of around 2,500 metres above mean sea level. Classified under the small unmanned aerial vehicle category, each unit will weigh under six kilograms and run on rechargeable electric power. What sets the platforms apart is their imaging capability. They are required to carry an integrated day-and-night camera system, including 4K video with 30x zoom and a thermal sensor for low-light or night operations.

The system will also include a laser range finder with a reach of up to one kilometre, allowing operators to determine distances with precision.

The cargo component allows the drone to transport up to three kilograms through a GPS-based dropping mechanism fitted with an electronically controlled, waterproof box. Officials indicated that this feature could be used to deliver essential supplies or operational material in situations where direct ground access is difficult. The drones will support manual and autonomous flight modes, including pre-programmed waypoint navigation. Built-in safety systems such as automatic return in case of low battery or loss of communication have been made mandatory.

It was learnt that, as per the tender floated, the selected supplier will be required to provide a three-year comprehensive warranty and train designated police personnel in handling the equipment.

The acquisition will be finalised after technical and financial scrutiny by a committee of officers. Once the order is placed, the equipment is expected to be delivered within a period ranging between 45 and 75 days.

Police sources maintained that the introduction of such aerial platforms is aimed at enhancing operational flexibility and situational awareness in the field.