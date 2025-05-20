WB Police constable summits Mt Everest

Kolkata: In a monumental feat, West Bengal police constable Laxmikanta Mondal summited the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest on Monday morning.

Mondal is from the 3rd battalion of the State Armed Police and is presently posted as a personal security guard to Manoj Verma, Kolkata Police Commissioner.

Visually impaired Chhonzin Angmo of Nepal also summited Mount Everest at around 8.30 am on Monday, becoming the first visually impaired woman to summit Mount Everest. Angmo was accompanied by Mondal from Bengal who summited with Tenzing Sherpa (Gelba) and another Indian, Geeta Samota, who summited with Lakpa Sherpa. Samota is a trailblazing officer of the Central Industrial Security Force.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X: “My heartfelt congratulations to Shri Laxmikanta Mondal, a member of the Armed Battalion of the West Bengal Police, who successfully scaled Mount Everest this morning at around 8:30 AM.”

“His extraordinary feat is a shining example of the courage and determination that define our force. I am proud that a member of the Bengal Police, currently deployed as a Personal Security Officer, has achieved such a rare and remarkable milestone. Wishing him a safe descent and continued success in all his endeavours!,” the post read.

Laxmikanta set out for the expedition in the second week of April. “We salute all three for their determination and bravery, and raise a special cheer for our own Lakshmikanta. May he reach many more summits!” Kolkata Police posted on X handle.

The entire journey was planned and executed with the help of ‘Pioneer Adventure’.