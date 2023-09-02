WB Minorities Dev Corp awarded by NMDFC for implementing schemes

Kolkata: West Bengal Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (WBMDFC) has been awarded for acquiring the number one position for the implementation of schemes of NMDFC (National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation) under the Ministry of Minority Affairs during the last five financial years.



NMDFC in their regional review meeting held on Friday at Raipur, Chattisgarh has given Certificate of Appreciation to WBMDFC.

WBMDFC has given the highest number of Soft loans in India under NMDFC schemes during the last 8 years. “During last financial year, we have sanctioned 10764 number. of individual loans amounting to Rs 109 crore and provided loans to 108200 Self Help Group (SHGs) members amounting to Rs. 217 crores,” a senior official of

WBMDFC said. WBMDFC is one of the important State Channelizing Agencies (SCAs) of NMDFC that has been getting funds from NMDFC for Term Loan, Education Loan and Group Loan (DLS) as a loan.

During the last financial year, WBMDFC has received Rs 361 crore from NMDFC. In addition to the loan scheme the WBMDFC also provides different skill development trainings with NEFT, MSME etc. during this financial year. WBMDFC has introduced skill training for masons in the districts of Murshidabad & Malda in association with PBSSD (Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development) so that they get better jobs and salaries in the corporate sector across the states of India. Initially, it is targeted to provide RPL (Recognition prior to learning) skilled mason training to 5000 candidates in Murshidabad and 1000 in Malda District.

The WBMDFC has also introduced skill training for the cultivation of mushrooms at Murshidahad, Malda, North Dinajpur, North 24 Parganas, Birbhum and West Burdwan in association with the state Department of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture with a target of 1000 SHG members of each district.

WBMDFC is successfully executing the Aikyashree scholarship for Minorities, a full state government scheme from 2019-20. During the last financial year more than 42 lakh scholarships have been sanctioned, involving around Rs. 1000 crore.

WBMDFC chairman PB Salim has been continuously monitoring all the schemes.