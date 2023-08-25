WB Land Laws (Second Repealing) Bill 2023 passed

Kolkata: The West Bengal Land Laws (Second Repealing) Bill 2023 was passed in the state Assembly on Thursday.

The main law that has been repealed is the Permanent Settlement that was enacted during the British period in 1793 and has no relevance at the present juncture. The Bengal Land Revenue Assessment (Resumed Lands) Regulation 1819, the Bengal Government Indemnity Regulation 1822, the Bengal Land Revenue Sales Act 1841, the Sale of Land for Revenue Arrears Act 1845 and the Fortified Deposits Act 1850 come under the aegis of Permanent Settlement come under the aegis of the Permanent Settlement.

“We have ensured that all these provisions are taken care of in our Land and Land Reforms Act. The Law Commission recommendation has been taken into consideration in this repeal,” Chadrima Bhattacharjee, Minister of state for Land and Land Reforms said speaking on the Bill.