WB: JU defers ICC election for PhD scholars

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has deferred the election to elect a regular PhD scholar representative to its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), shifting the polling date from November 27 to December 2.

The decision was announced on Wednesday in a notification issued by returning officer and senior director of youth welfare Bappa Mullick, stating that the deferment followed a request from the advisory committee and clearance from the vice-chancellor. As per the notification, counting will take place on December 3, with other aspects of the election remaining the same.

The deferment follows objections raised by the Jadavpur University Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, which had demanded that the earlier election notification be withdrawn and reissued in compliance with prescribed procedures. The organisation alleged that the authorities ignored repeated appeals to correct lapses in the process and failed to ensure fairness.

JUTMCP said the university’s decision to change only the polling date while retaining the earlier nomination and voter-list procedures was unacceptable. It argued that the nomination window should reopen ahead of the new date and noted that the incomplete process was preventing eligible scholars from filing nomination papers. It added that the updated voter list had still not been made public.

The organisation described the deferment as the first outcome of its agitation but said it would intensify its protests.