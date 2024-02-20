WB Joint Exam Board to hold PUBDET 2024 on July 27 & 28

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct entrance tests for admission to undergraduate courses in the Presidency University for the 2024-25 academic year on July 27 and July 28.

The online registration for PUBDET 2024 started from February 15 and will continue till March 18. The application fees for the entrance test is Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 250 for each additional paper. Entrance will be conducted for science subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Geology, Economics, Statistics, Geography and Life Science as well as humanities subjects including Bengali, English, Hindi, History, Political Science, Philosophy, Sociology and Performing Arts.

The entrance will be held for a total of 665 seats, including 31 for Political Science, 38 for English and Bengali each, 46 for history, 116 for Life Sciences, 53 for Mathematics and Physics each, and 28 for Statistics. In the rules for exam, Board specified strict action against candidates adopting any unfair means. “If any candidate is found adopting unfair means, their candidature will be cancelled or they will be debarred either permanently or for a period as is deemed fit by Centre-in- Charge. If any examinee is found impersonating, they will be handed over to the police and candidature of the original candidate will be cancelled outright,” the Board notified.