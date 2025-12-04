WB Heritage Commission begins mapping North Bengal’s heritage structures

Jalpaiguri: The West Bengal Heritage Commission has launched a major initiative to identify and classify heritage structures across North Bengal, determining which properties will be preserved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and which will fall under the State Heritage Commission. The move aims to eliminate long-standing confusion over the preservation and maintenance of historic sites in the region.

On December 10, the Commission will organise a discussion forum at Thakur Panchanan Barma University in Cooch Behar. Representatives from all eight districts of North Bengal have been asked to submit written lists of potential heritage structures.

These submissions will help the Commission prioritise properties for official heritage recognition, restoration and long-term protection.

The initiative follows direct instruction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has emphasised the importance of preserving North Bengal’s cultural and architectural history. The forum is being held under the supervision of Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chairman of the State Heritage Commission and Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister.

For years, the Commission has faced criticism for its inaction regarding heritage preservation in North Bengal. In 2013, North Bengal University—led by historian and Commission member Anandagopal Ghosh—had submitted a detailed list of heritage-worthy sites from all eight districts, but no steps were taken until now.

“Experts in history and heritage from each district will attend the forum. We will collect lists of structures that are over 100 years old and create a consolidated document for official heritage recognition. Once approved, restoration and maintenance work will follow,” said Dr. Ghosh.

He stressed that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the authorities responsible for each property is essential. Without an NOC, the Commission cannot proceed with conservation work even after a heritage declaration.

To reduce public confusion, the Commission will also clarify which sites fall under ASI jurisdiction. Gosanimari in Cooch Behar, Jalpesh Temple in Jalpaiguri, and Buxa Fort in Alipurduar, for example, will continue to be preserved by the ASI. Members and officials of the Commission, along with Madhav Chandra Adhikari, Registrar-in-Charge of Panchanan Barma University, are expected to participate in the December 10 forum.