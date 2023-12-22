WB Handicrafts Fair 2023 sees sales worth Rs 70 cr

Kolkata: The West Bengal Handicrafts Fair 2023 witnessed record sales of over Rs 70 crore with a daily footfall of around 30,000 during weekdays and 65,000 on weekends.



“We have witnessed a huge demand for exquisite handicraft items churned out by the artisans from different parts of the state. The assembled articles that were also sold at the fair were much less in demand. We are happy that the artisans who came to the fair returned with a broad smile on their faces,” a senior official of the MSME and Textiles department said.

The Handicrafts Fair popularly known as Hasta Shilpa Mela (in Bengali parlance) kicked off on November 24 and ended on December 17. Last year the fair’s sales figure stood at Rs 62.5 crore.

As many as 59 pavilions, covering about 5.20 lakh square feet, in the Eco Park Mela Ground where the artisans showcased their products, were set up this year. About 7,000 artisans from all corners of the state took part in the expo this year.

“An interesting trend has been witnessed in this year’s expo. Almost every single visitor who turned up at the fair purchased at least a single item. They also took time to interact with the artisans regarding the respective handicrafts’ articles churned out by them,” the official said.

The MSME and Textiles department has been organising such fairs every year for the artisans to display and sell their works. This expo also takes place in five other locations in the state that include Siliguri, East and West Burdwan, Bolpur and Bankura.